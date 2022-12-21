"Anything is possible" - 40-year-old star teases AJ Styles' massive return to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17

AJ Styles' current WWE stablemate Karl Anderson recently returned to New Japan Pro Wrestling to defend his NEVER Openweight Championship.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Rocky Romero teased the idea of Styles possibly appearing at the Tokyo Dome alongside Karl Anderson. He had a three-word message, claiming that anything is possible in terms of Styles possibly returning to the Land of the Rising Sun:

"Anything is possible." said Rocky Romero. [H/T: Fightful]

In the NJPW Tag League Finals, Karl Anderson successfully defended his NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo.

Post-match, he was confronted by Tama Tonga, whom he initially beat to win the title. Anderson and Tonga are former Bullet Club stablemates and were faction OGs alongside Finn Balor (Prince Devitt) and Bad Luck Fale.

AJ Styles' tenure in NJPW saw him win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

AJ Styles is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, a title he captured shortly after arriving in NJPW.

The Phenomenal One replaced the departing Finn Balor in the Bullet Club and became the new frontrunner for the faction. During his time with the group, Styles stablemates were Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and other prominent members.

He formed a dynamic on-screen relationship with The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks. Styles competed under Ring of Honor and for the majority of the time, he teamed up with Matt and Nick Jackson as a trio.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Imagine if AJ Styles got to wrestle in NJPW again. Imagine if AJ Styles got to wrestle in NJPW again. https://t.co/gUOb0yzyjx

During his time in NJPW, Styles faced Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi among other top names. In 2016, after his loss to Shinsuke Nakamura at the Tokyo Dome, Styles was betrayed by Bullet Club stablemate Kenny Omega.

Omega was joined by The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers, and Cody Hall as Styles was booted out of the faction. This led to him signing with WWE.

