"Anything is possible" - CM Punk on match with released WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk had an interesting response when a fan asked him about the possibility of another match with Samoa Joe.

Joe was recently let go by WWE and the decision certainly didn't sit well with the WWE Universe. Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette's tweet was just one of the thousands of negative reactions to WWE releasing Joe.

CM Punk recently did a Q&A session on his official Twitter handle and answered several fan questions. The former WWE Champion was asked by a fan about the possibility of a match with Samoa Joe in the near future. Punk's answer is bound to lead to major speculation among his fans on social media. Here's what CM Punk said in response:

Anything is possible. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 16, 2021

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe is one of the greatest rivalries in pro wrestling

CM Punk was long gone by the time Samoa Joe made his way to WWE. Punk left WWE in early 2014 and Joe made his debut in the company more than a year later. Joe had an incredible run on WWE NXT and won the NXT title on two occasions.

CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe is dubbed by many as one of the greatest rivalries in pro wrestling and the duo has had incredible matches against each other in the past. Punk hasn't wrestled a match since his controversial WWE exit in 2014 while Joe's WWE main roster run was marred with injuries.

Samoa Joe opened up about his future as a wrestler back in 2020:

"Right now I'm enjoying commentary on Raw. It's been a fun challenge. Obviously, I'm not done in the ring by no means. I think right now I'm exploring things. Aside from that, I'm doing voice acting which is fun and very cool. It's a very enjoyable thing. I have a project coming up with Warner Brothers. I'm very fortunate and I'm very happy that I'm doing the things I'm doing right now."

Would you be interested in a CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe match in the future if the stars align for the same?