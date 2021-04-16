Renee Paquette reacts to Samoa Joe and other stars' WWE releases 

It's been one of those days in the world of professional wrestling and WWE that has left everyone stunned and certainly not in a pleasant way.

Today, WWE announced the release of nine superstars: Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, and Wesley Blake.

As you might have imagined, the Twitterati is absolutely shocked that WWE went ahead with another mass release precisely one year after last year's cost-cutting drive.

Reactions to WWE's latest round of releases are coming in from all corners of the internet. Renee Paquette, fka Renee Young, took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

Renee Paquette couldn't grasp the reasoning behind releasing a superstar like Samoa Joe. The former WWE announcer stated that WWE's decision to let Samoa Joe go was a big mistake.

"How do you drop the ball on SAMOA JOE?!?!? How?! Injuries aside, what a mistake."

Renee Paquette reacts to the WWE releases of Billie Kay, Mickie James, and Chelsea Green

Renee Paquette also reacted to Billie Kay and Mickie James' WWE departures.

Paquette highlighted Billie Kay's recent work before noting that Mickie James was a sure-shot Hall of Famer. Paquette was confident that Kay and James would do fine wherever they end up going next.

"This is a bummer. I don't think we've seen someone able to connect with the crowd with limited tv time the way we have with @BillieKayWWE . And @MickieJames is a bonafide Hall Of Famer. They'll both bring so much to the table wherever they land."

Renee wasn't initially aware of Chelsea Green's WWE release, and the former WWE personality had nothing but encouraging words for the ex-NXT star.

"I didn't realize @ImChelseaGreen was a part of this too. She was a star, roadblocks aside she was determined to make it back to the ring ASAP. This sucks."

As reported above, WWE has released nine superstars, but there are currently no updates on if there will be more names joining the list. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for all updates and reactions on this developing story.