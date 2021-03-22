"I took him out in the park and I buried him with a shovel" - Apollo Crews discusses his previous self

Apollo Crews has been on a roll recently on SmackDown. The former United States Champion has reached new levels since embracing his Nigerian heritage. However, he first had to leave his previous persona, which he considered "weak," behind.

Crews recently appeared on WWE's The Bump in a special Fastlane preview to explain why he abandoned his previous "happy" self. He commented on his new character, speaking to Kayla Braxton and the rest of The Bump's cast.

Crews has finally accepted his Nigerian heritage and has made strong claims of being descended from "Nigerian Royalty ."He also made it very clear that the WWE Universe will never see a "humble" and excessively "happy" version of Apollo Crews ever again.

"Very weak...very weak. That guy was too happy. I took him out in the park and I buried him with a shovel deep deep underground, and he's never coming back. That guy is never coming back. I've got in touch with who I am...I know who I am. This is who I have always been, and people will see that. People will know that now. They take me serious now."

"That old Apollo, he was weak. I had to get rid of him and he's gone for good. He's never coming back." - @WWEApollo#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/0JqFemPrzf — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 21, 2021

Apollo Crews will be hoping his "Nigerian Royalty" character takes him to the next level on SmackDown as he looks to establish himself as a top figure in WWE.

Apollo Crews looks to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship at Fastlane

Apollo Crews is intent on asserting his dominance as a descendant of royalty as soon as possible. He looks set to do so by capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

After numerous exchanges as both friends and rivals, Crews meets Big E as an enemy with the hopes of taking the Intercontinental title from him at Fastlane.

Big E and Apollo Crews have been going back and forth for quite some time now and the duo will look to bring an end to their feud at Fastlane. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top at the pay-per-view.

