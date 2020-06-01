Apollo Crews discusses why fans will take a liking to him now

Apollo Crews is the current United States Champion

TalkSPORT interviewed WWE's newest United States Champion, Apollo Crews. Last week on WWE RAW, Apollo Crews went on to beat Andrade in a one on one match for the United States Championship. This is Crews' first singles Championship run in the WWE.

In the interview, Crews discussed his current success in the promotion. This was what Crews had to say,

"That’s what I felt like too. It felt like I was doing a lot of floating around. I did stuff here and there but nothing I could ever really dig my teeth into or show what I’m really capable of. I was given opportunities, but I don’t feel like I was ever given anything I could, or even the fans could latch onto. There’s no reason for them to really like me. Its like Oh yeah, here’s this cool guy. This big guy who can do cool moves and cool stuff in the ring, but why do we want to like this guy, you know what I mean? But now I feel like I’m in a situation where I can show how I would react in a certain situation and show I do have more than a smile or cool moves in the ring. So, it’s a great opportunity I’m taking full advantage of.”

Fans are excited to see Apollo Crews finally get a Title run and are waiting to see what WWE does with him.

Apollo Crews' next opponent

Apollo Crews is set to defend his newly won United States Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. His challenger, however, is yet to be named. Who will Crews choose as his first challenger? Will he walk out of RAW still the United States Champion?

Crews was unlucky to miss out on the Money In The Bank Ladder match at the PPV due to a storyline injury, making space for the returning AJ Styles. However, WWE has rightly rewarded the Superstar by giving him a United States Title run.

We'll have to stay tuned to WWE's RAW to watch Apollo Crews' first title defence.