Apollo Crews names Jericho as one of his influences

New WWE US Champion Apollo Crews has named former AEW Champion Chris Jericho as one of his influences in wrestling. The former NXT Superstar beat Andrade to winhis first-ever title with WWE on the latest episode of RAW.

"I'm ready to give anyone an opportunity."@WWEApollo will put this #USTitle on the line against an opponent of his choosing next Monday on #WWERaw! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/e8kiau1S7W — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 27, 2020

Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Crews revealed that Kurt Angle is his number one influence before going on to add that Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero and AJ Styles are also wrestlers that he looks up to.

“I will start by saying there are a lot of influences. Kurt Angle, number one, of course, all-time favorite. I will throw a little AJ Styles in there, [Chris] Jericho, Eddie Guerrero.”

Apollo Crews wants to be his own man

The reigning US Champion then went on to add that his focus now is more towards being the first Apollo Crews instead of being the next somebody.

“At first, I was like, let me take a little bit from each and kind of create my own style and then. And then I got to the point where I was like, okay let me just be me, let me be the first Apollo Crews instead of trying to be like the next this person or that person.

“Let me be the guy that people [see and say] ‘I want to be like Apollo Crews.”

After his move to Monday Night RAW, things have gone very well for Apollo Crews. It would be interesting to see how his reign as the US Champion carries on.