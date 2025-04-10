  • home icon
Apollo Crews provides health update 76 days after his last WWE match

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 10, 2025 08:10 GMT
Apollo Crews is a former US Champion (Image via WWE.com)

Apollo Crews has been sidelined with an injury for the past few months. He recently took to social media to provide an update on his recovery status.

The former United States Champion suffered a torn pec during a match against Johnny Gargano on the January 24 episode of WWE SmackDown. He got injured after taking a backstabber from the DIY member. He announced on social media back in February that he underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.

Apollo Crews shared a photo of his arm on his Instagram story and provided an update on how things were going.

"Healing nicely," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of the post below:

A screenshot of Apollo Crews&#039; story [Credit: Apollo Crews on Instagram]
A screenshot of Apollo Crews' story [Credit: Apollo Crews on Instagram]

Apollo is part of the SmackDown brand. He's also a former Intercontinental Champion.

Apollo Crews has only competed in one televised match in 2025

The multi-time champion was drafted to SmackDown last year after his disappointing run on RAW. He barely wrestled on TV when he was part of the red brand. Before that, he was in NXT for nearly a year. Baron Corbin returned to the main roster after his successful run in NXT, and he formed a team with Crews.

However, the partnership didn't last very long. The last big match that Crews was involved in was the December 20, 2024, episode of SmackDown. He joined forces with Andrade and LA Knight to take on The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga. The babyfaces lost the bout.

Apollo's next televised match was against Johnny Gargano, which is where he sustained the injury. That was the only match he had this year.

Crews is still recovering from his pec injury, and he'll be back in the ring once he's fit again. It'll be interesting to see what he does next when he returns.

Edited by Harish Raj S
