Apollo Crews reportedly set to turn heel on RAW

WWE seem to have interesting plans in place for RAW Superstar.

Will Apollo Crews soon find new allies on the red brand?

Will this heel turn make things more interesting on RAW?

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews might have taken a long time to establish himself as someone who is worthy of holding a title in the promotion. But it didn't take him long to prove that he can carry a championship with credibility on RAW.

After successfully defending his title against Andrade at Backlash 2020, Apollo Crews faced Shelton Benjamin on the episode of RAW that followed the PPV. However, to win this match, Crews used the ropes -- a method that's not usually associated with the babyfaces in WWE.

Prior to his match against Benjamin on RAW last night, Apollo Crews was offered help by none other than MVP. Although the United States Champion declined that proposal, his in-ring actions indicate that he won't really shy away from doing anything that it takes in order to defend his title.

In fact, Apollo Crews' recent tweet also shows that he has things to reconsider.

Therefore, it appears that Apollo Crews could soon turn heel and reports suggest that WWE have already started planting the seeds for this switch in his character on RAW. However, it remains uncertain if he will indeed have an alliance with MVP somewhere down the line.

The United States Championship picture is also expected to get more interesting in the coming weeks. The fans are hoping to see Kevin Owens challenge for the title, but it is highly likely that WWE will take their time with this storyline.

Apollo Crews and his United States Championship reign on RAW

WWE had to change a lot of things in their ongoing narration once the restrictions were imposed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Amidst the crisis, Apollo Crews was one of the Superstars who worked relentlessly and proved his worth inside the ring for weeks. He managed to impress the WWE Universe which led to a title opportunity for Crews on RAW.

Before that, Apollo Crews was scheduled to participate in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. However, he sustained an injury in his match against Andrade and had to give up his spot. Apollo Crews then returned from injury and had his eyes set on the United States Championship.

Andrade once again locked horns with Apollo Crews and this time, the latter picked a heroci victory to life his first title in WWE. Apollo Crews has been doing great with the gold wrapped around him and it would be interesting to see how WWE will use him in the comingweeks. Hopefully, he will have a credible title reign and the creative will explore his potential with a well-booked heel turn.