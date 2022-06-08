Apollo Crews returns to confront current champion on NXT

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews returned to NXT 2.0 to confront the current champion.

Crews debuted during the brand's black-and-gold era in 2015. Within a year, he debuted on RAW and later gained popularity after becoming associated with Titus O'Neil and Dana Brooke as part of the Titus Worldwide faction. Last year, he held the Intercontinental Championship for 124 days before being defeated by Shinsuke Nakamura.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, champion Bron Breakker addressed the crowd following his victory against Joe Gacy at In Your House. He laid out an open challenge for his title, to which the former Intercontinental Champion responded.

Crews stated that he missed the energy from NXT fans and was planning to stay on the developmental brand for as long as possible. He then congratulated Breakker on retaining his title at In Your House against Gacy.

The star revealed that he had kept a close eye on Bron Breakker's rise to the top, calling him one of the best athletes in the company. Crews stated that the first time he left NXT was way too soon, and he still had a lot of unfinished business.

Apollo Crews is back to the brand to make history with Bron Breakker challenging for his NXT Title. While the 24-year-old is yet to respond to the challenge, both men cordially shook hands before leaving the ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far