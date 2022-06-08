Apollo Crews returns to NXT and teams up with the real-life brother of The Usos

Earlier in the night, Apollo Crews shocked the NXT Universe when he returned to WWE's developmental brand after almost seven years. The former Intercontinental Champion came face-to-face with NXT Champion Bron Breakker to congratulate him, teasing a title feud.

On the other hand, Solo Sikoa was attacked by reigning NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Grayson Waller in the opening segment of NXT 2.0 when Sikoa laid out a challenge to Hayes for the title.

It was later made official that Solo Sikoa would face Melo and Waller in a 2-on-1 handicap match. While the NXT Universe wondered if Solo Sikoa would be in the condition to compete against the two men after the assault, he shocked everyone by bringing out the returning Apollo Crews as his partner to turn the bout into a tag team match.

Crews, who is now clearly a babyface along with Sikoa, immediately assaulted the heel team of Waller and Hayes. The latter welcomed Crews back to NXT with his acrobatic offense, but Apollo responded with his flurry of moves.

After some solid back-and-forth action between all four men, Crews picked up the victory for his team by dropping Waller with the spinning powerbomb after the Aussie tried to hit him with his move.

Crews made it clear on his return tonight that this time he is here to stay in NXT for a long time. Long gone is his Nigerian accent and gimmick from SmackDown, and it looks like he will get a big push as we advance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far