Apollo Crews reveals his family's thoughts on his new persona

Sesugh Uhaa, better known as Apollo Crews, is a WWE Superstar descended from "Nigerian Royalty."

Crews shocked the world when he finally revealed his true self and embraced his ancestry. The "new" Apollo Crews does not have many supporters, but his family couldn't be happier for him.

Crews recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and revealed his family's thoughts on a new and improved version of himself. He explained to Kayla Braxton and the rest of the crew that his family "love" his new self and are happy that he has embraced his heritage.

In fact, Apollo's decision has brought him even closer to his father. It has allowed him to learn more about his history and has given him a new purpose in his career.

The former United States Champion is now determined to put Nigeria on the map, specifically within WWE.

"They love it. As a matter of fact, it has brought me even closer to my father. You may know, you may not know...growing up, me and my father did not have the best relationship, but this is bring us closer together. I'm learning about my great-grandfather and his history. The history of my people, the Tiv people. Warriors. Strong people. And, that is what I want to represent. That is what I want to bring to the WWE...to the ring. I want to show the fighting spirit. I want to make my ancestors proud...I want to make my family proud, and I want them to know that this is just a beginning."

Apollo Crews plans to make his people proud as he looks to carve a path for himself and Nigeria in WWE. Hopefully, Crews is successful in this endeavor.

Can Apollo Crews represent Nigeria through the Intercontinental Championship?

Apollo Crews has some huge plans for himself and the country of Nigeria. He is looking to represent his country of origin in a WWE ring and has identified the Intercontinental Championship as the best way to do so.

Crews will attempt to pry the title away from current champion Big E at Fastlane, and will hope to use it to elevate his people in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Will Apollo Crews emerge victorious at WWE Fastlane? Or will Big E get his revenge on the "Nigerian Royal"? Let us know in the comments section down below.