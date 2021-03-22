"If you see me with them you better show some respect"- Apollo Crews opens up about the loyalty of his "Elite Guard"

Apollo Crews has revealed to the WWE Universe about his lineage and the fact that he is descended from "Nigerian Royalty" in the past few weeks. As a part of his new gimmick, Crews arrived on a recent episode of SmackDown flanked by two bodyguards.

Crews appeared on WWE's The Bump and shed some light on the history and purpose of his "Elite Guards".

Apollo Crews spoke about the two men who flanked him on a recent episode of SmackDown. He referred to them as his "Elite Guards."

The former US Champion also claimed that his great grandfather, who was a well-respected warrior, was served by a similar pair. Crews went on to state that the guards would follow his orders without asking any questions.

He sent a warning to everyone by stating that they better show respect when he is around with his "Elite Guards."

"That is my Elite guard. My great-grandfather was very respected. very respected. A leader, a warrior and he always walked around with two guards. These two guards...Elite guards...very, very loyal and they will do anything on command. They would hurt anybody who tried to hurt him or anybody he wanted to be hurt. These are my Elite Guards. Loyal to me. They do as I ask, they don't ask any questions...and if you see me with them you better show some respect," said Apollo Crews.

The identities of his guards were revealed earlier. The roles are being played by NXT Superstars, Denzel Dejournette and Matrick Belton. Dejournette goes by the name of Desmond Troy in NXT, and Belton recently signed with WWE as part of the latest Performance Center class.

Apollo Crews' has the approval of Nigeria's Presidential aide

Apollo Crews has taken on the big task of representing the country of Nigeria with his new gimmick in WWE. It is an important role, that Crews seems to be taking very seriously.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed, as he has received the support of Nigeria's Presidential aide.

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the President of Nigeria, has acknowledged the former US Champion.

Crews are all set to face Big E for the Intercontinental Championship at Fastlane. It will be interesting to see if his "Elite Guards" will play a big role in the match at the PPV.