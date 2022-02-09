WWE superstar Apollo Crews wants another run in NXT

WWE Superstar Apollo Crews recently expressed his desire to return for a second run on the WWE NXT 2.0.

After an indie run that saw him compete with the likes of Dragon Gate, Crews signed with WWE in 2014 and debuted a year later during the black-and-gold era of NXT. He even challenged for the NXT Championship but was quickly moved to WWE's main roster in April 2016.

However, during a recent interview with Vicente Beltran, the former United States Champion talked about a potential second run with the brand, believing his initial run was cut short.

"NXT for me was a fantastic time as well. I feel it was cut short. I would’ve loved to stay there, maybe win a title, have a title reign a couple times," Crews said.

Apollo also talked about working with current NXT talent:

"I would love to go there and work with some of the guys that they have down there. It’d be great. I’m always open for anything, you know what I mean? And it’s so much talent down there that I could mix it up with and have a good time with too." (H/T POST Wrestling)

How was Apollo Crews' initial run in NXT?

Before his main roster run as the Intercontinental and United States Champion, Apollo Crews looked very impressive in his brief NXT run.

In his time with the developmental brand, he feuded with the likes of Baron Corbin, challenged Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, and defeated the likes of Shawn Spears (FKA Tye Dillinger) and Tyler Breeze.

He currently works as part of a duo with Commander Azeez. In his last in-ring outing, the team of Crews, Azeez, and The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) lost to the team of Street Profits and Rey and Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

