NXT star responds to WWE's Apollo Crews Intercontinental Championship challenge

WWE's official Twitter account recently posted a tweet asking the WWE Universe to tag a WWE Superstar they believe should get the next shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews. Many members of the WWE Universe suggested Cesaro and Kevin Owens be the next contender.

While many members of the WWE Universe responded to WWE's tweet, a current member of the NXT roster would respond as well. Former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed responded to the tweet with a gif of himself.

Who will challenge Apollo Crews for his Intercontinental title next?

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is a prestigious title dating back to its first champion, Pat Patterson, who won the title in 1979.

Apollo Crews became WWE Intercontinental Champion when he defeated The New Day's Big E at WrestleMania 37, and has held the title for over 100 days now. This is the second championship of Crews' career, as he won the WWE United States Championship in May of 2020.

Bronson Reed, on the other hand, has long been rumored to be joining the main roster for several weeks now after several appearances in dark matches and WWE Main Event. With his loss to Adam Cole in the main event of this week's edition of NXT, this may be Reed's swan song with the black and gold brand.

With a combination of impressive size and amazing agility, it is no surprise that Vince McMahon would be excited to have the Australian join the main roster on either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown.

Many current WWE Superstars seem to want to stake their claim for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, including Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. Is it possible that an NXT Superstar could be added to that mix?

