Jim Cornette has provided his take on Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's heated brawl from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Beast Incarnate recently returned to WWE to set his sights on the former WWE United States Champion. Lashley was attacked by Lesnar ahead of his match against Seth Rollins, as he eventually lost the US Championship leading up to Crown Jewel.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran explained the aspects he liked about the Lesnar-Lashley brawl. He also mentioned that Triple H's antics during the brawl made him feel like Dana White.

"Here comes security and referees and all the preliminary guys and they have a big pull apart and there's Triple H directing traffic like Dana White and that part's exciting and it's great to have a bunch of those bodies."

Cornette further added about security and why he was left confused.

"But as we will see later on in the program, they've now established that not only do they have a fleet of security there but that the other guys will come out to separate a fight or a conflict or unauthorized activity and then in a hour and half, apparently they couldn't pay the overtime on a security and nobody comes out to help attempted beheading. So, I like the fight between Brock and Bobby, I'm confused as fu*k between everything else," said Jim Cornette. [4:20-5:08]

Bobby Lashley recently opened up about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley was recently in conversation with SHAK Wrestling and discussed his upcoming showdown with Brock Lesnar.

The All-Mighty believes that it won't be the last time he and Brock Lesnar will cross paths. In saying so, Lashley teased the idea of another potential match between the two men down the road. He said:

"Because of the way things have come together with us, I don't think this is the last time we're going to see each other. I think until the end of my career and the end of his career, there's always going to be a Bobby and Brock because right now I look at the score and it's one for me and zero for him. So if there's two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I'm sure he's going to be coming back for another one. He's got to avenge his losses. So I like the build up."

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar will aim to get back in the win column after suffering a major loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022.

