“The one that took place ages ago with Vince McMahon” - Wrestling veteran reveals the biggest scandal in wrestling history (Exclusive)

Veteran pro-wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently named a scandal involving Vince McMahon that he believed to be the biggest scandal in wrestling history.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that he felt that the infamous steroid trial of the early 90s was the biggest scandal in wrestling history.

"Probably the steroid scandal. That took place ages ago with Vince McMahon. That was one. And you know, a lot of people were talking about the Fabulous Moolah, about the way she treated a lot of the girls. You know, that would be another one of those scandals. But yeah, I think the first one that I mentioned is really the biggest scandal that I remember. Except, the scandal that I had an affair with Mae Young is not true (laughs)", Bill Apter said.

He also spoke about the Fabulous Moolah controversy. In 2018, WWE had planned a women's battle royal for WrestleMania 34 in honor of her legacy. This was meant to be similar to the Andre The Giant Memorial battle royal. However, widespread fan criticism due to controversy surrounding Moolah's past led WWE to change it to the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal, which was won by Naomi.

Vince McMahon's infamous steroid trials

Back in 1993, Vince McMahon was indicted for allegedly distributing anabolic steroids to WWE wrestlers. Eleven wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan, testified that McMahon never asked them to take or provide them with any anabolic steroids.

McMahon was acquitted of the charges in Federal District Court and pronounced not guilty unanimously by the jury.

Vince McMahon recently made his return to WWE programming at the Survivor Series pay-per-view and is currently involved in a storyline with Austin Theory.

