“Architect of his own downfall” - WWE Universe claims Roman Reigns deserves his betrayals

The WWE Universe witnessed its third Roman Reigns betrayal at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia and now claims it was more than deserved for him.

Last night at Night of Champions, all of us bore witness to the collapse of The Bloodline as Jimmy Uso finally imploded on The Tribal Chief. After weeks of taunts and abuse, the former Tag Champion turned on Roman Reigns as he Superkicked him twice in the ring and released his pent-up frustration.

This shocking betrayal cemented the fall of one of the greatest factions of all time and helped Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retain their titles. But after seeing this happen to Roman Reigns for a third time from a trusted ally, fans are seemingly convinced that he deserves his downfall once again.

Here are the many reactions from the WWE Universe:

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse They always turn on Roman Reigns in the end. They always turn on Roman Reigns in the end. https://t.co/TiWEX25QOZ

Alex @SuperDuperLex92

He tried to instill fear and manipulation so that it wouldn’t happen again. @ProWFinesse First time didn’t see it coming.He tried to instill fear and manipulation so that it wouldn’t happen again. @ProWFinesse First time didn’t see it coming.He tried to instill fear and manipulation so that it wouldn’t happen again.

Charlie @Bannsider1927 @ProWFinesse I don’t understand why there’s a pity party for Roman, he’s the architect of his own downfall most of the time. @ProWFinesse I don’t understand why there’s a pity party for Roman, he’s the architect of his own downfall most of the time.

Aspect.. @El_Jyotnar7 @ProWFinesse After what Roman has done to them… I don’t blame them. 🤷🏻‍♂️ @ProWFinesse After what Roman has done to them… I don’t blame them. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/j4ugXd3uV1

Fans look convinced that The Head of the Table has gotten what was coming for him for a long time. Now it's only a matter of time before the other half of The Usos, Jey has to pick sides, and from the looks of it, he might not pick Roman.

Huge name teases WWE return following Roman Reigns' betrayal at Night of Champions

Jimmy Uso has sealed his removal from The Bloodline after betraying Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023, and now his legendary father Rikishi wants to get involved.

Reigns went after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' WWE Undisputed tag team titles along with his Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, following The Usos' failed attempts to capture the gold. The ending moments of the match saw the referee get accidentally knocked out by a Spear courtesy of The Tribal Chief, with drama ensuing shortly after as Jimmy Uso came out and turned on his cousin.

Following this shocking turn of events at last night's premium live event, the father of The Usos has teased stepping into the mess and making a return to WWE. Rikishi hinted at dropping by for an appearance after three years to help the family members sort out their conflicts and apparently to make an offer.

Here's what he tweeted down below:

We'll have to wait and see if Rikishi drops by for an actual appearance and if he is successful to make his sons understand and prevent the impending wrath of The Tribal Chief somehow.

