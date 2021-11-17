Are CM Punk and John Cena friends in real life?

While there is no confirmation of a friendship between CM Punk and John Cena, it is to be believed that the two former WWE Champions are indeed on good terms.

Initially it was believed that the superstars had their differences, but working together in WWE and spending time inside the ring turned them into good associates.

Throughout the years, John Cena and CM Punk shared one of the best rivalries in WWE history. The two men had incredible chemistry inside the ring and a brilliant understanding of each other during promo segments on WWE programming.

In 2011, CM Punk dropped his iconic pipebomb promo, which also involved John Cena, who was unconscious in the ring, while Punk was sitting on the ramp with a microphone in hand.

The very same year, CM Punk won the WWE Championship in Chicago from John Cena and "left" WWE, blowing a kiss to company Chairman, Vince McMahon, who was at ringside.

Cena himself recently posted the iconic image on his Instagram:

While they are among two of the biggest rivals in modern WWE history, Cena and Punk's on-screen rivalry was always a treat for fans.

CM Punk and John Cena are currently working for two different promotions

CM Punk was absent from professional wrestling for seven years until he recently signed with AEW. The former WWE Champion retired from the industry after leaving his former company in 2014.

However, in 2019, CM Punk made a surprise appearance on the Fox Sports 1 show WWE Backstage. He eventually joined the program and played the role of special contributor and analyst.

Punk joined the program hoping that he would be under the contract of Fox Sports and would eventually find his way back into the wrestling world. Unfortunately, production of WWE Backstage was stopped due to the pandemic.

On the 20th of August, 2021, Punk made his first appearance for All Elite Wrestling at The First Dance event on Rampage. He challenged Darby Allin to a match at the All Out pay-per-view event.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Thus, after 7 years of retirement, Punk finally made his return to the wrestling world and left his mark by winning the match against Allin at All Out. At the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, Punk channeled John Cena and teased hitting his former rival's popular Five Knuckle Shuffle move on Eddie Kingston.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see CM Punk wrestling again? Yes No 8 votes so far