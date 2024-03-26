"Are you F'n kidding me?" - Ex-WWE veteran on why casual fans would be upset with The Rock's RAW segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels that casual fans may not like the confrontation between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at the start of RAW this week.

The American Nightmare kicked off Monday Night RAW this week. He slammed Reigns for not being a regular feature on WWE TV. However, the fans were in for a surprise as The Final Boss showed up and interrupted Cody's promo. He whispered something in Cody's ear before leaving the ring.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that the opening segment dragged on for too long. He felt that it ended with no payoff and most of the casual fans were gone by the time RAW rolled to its end and Rock attacked Rhodes in the backstage area.

"Now you got people invested in that first segment because like you said, The Rock's there, it was a surprise, we weren't expecting this. Now we're all invested in this segment. This segment goes on forever, This segment ends and nothing happens. Now you got the casual viewing audience saying, 'Are you F'n kidding me? We sat there all that time for that? Nothing happened.' They think Rock's done. They're not around for the end of this show. They're gone." [10:40 onwards]

The Rock will once again be on RAW next week for the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania. In fact, The Final Boss will also be flanked by Roman Reigns during the show next Monday.

It will be interesting to see what The Bloodline has to say before heading to the Showcase of Immortals.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings. Check out his comments below.

Poll : Do you agree with Russo's comments on The Rock's segment? Yes No way! 0 votes View Discussion