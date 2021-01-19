"Are you kidding me?" - Former WWE writer has major issue with The Fiend and Randy Orton's feud [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently pointed out one big issue he has with The Fiend and Randy Orton's feud on WWE RAW during the latest edition of Legion of RAW. Russo felt that keeping The Fiend off television since WWE TLC has been a mistake.

Randy Orton beat The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match at WWE TLC. After being burned in the middle of the ring, The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE television since.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the feud between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt on this week's edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo had one major criticism of Randy Orton and The Fiend's feud. Russo said that by keeping The Fiend off television since the match at TLC, the storyline has been stretched out so much that it could lead casual fans to lose interest. Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"I just don't know, from a business point, how do you have The Fiend off of this show for like four or five weeks now. Are you kidding me? If I'm USA Network, I'm like are you guys kidding me?"

"For the average viewer, when it starts feeling stretched they're gone and they left this story weeks ago. Bro, when The Fiend got burned and he didn't show up the next week, okay, let's come back next week. When he didn't show up week number two, they're gone."

The Fiend has been off WWE television since WWE TLC

Randy Orton faced The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match at the TLC pay-per-view in December. Orton ended up winning the match after setting The Fiend ablaze and the latter hasn't been seen on WWE television since then.

“I’m wearing this mask to not only protect myself, but to shield everyone else from the horror I endured.”#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GOB2yAuoiE — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

This all led to Alexa Bliss throwing a fireball at Randy Orton last week on RAW. Orton appeared on RAW last night wearing a mask and accused The Fiend of not wanting The Viper to be a part of the Royal Rumble match, which is why Alexa Bliss threw the fireball at him. Randy Orton added that he had suffered from first-degree burns, but despite the pain he would be in the Royal Rumble match later this month.

