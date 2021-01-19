"Some of this has to fall on the talent" - Former WWE writer says Randy Orton has to take some blame for RAW angle [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not a fan of Randy Orton's promo on RAW. Russo said that some responsibility behind the segment had to fall on Orton himself.

Orton's face suffered burns last week after Alexa Bliss hit him with a fireball on RAW. Randy Orton opened this week's RAW wearing a mask and we were informed that Orton had suffered from first degree burns. The promo surprisingly ended up with him saying that The Fiend had made Alexa Bliss throw the fireball at him to prevent him from entering the Royal Rumble match.

On this week's edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on Randy Orton's promo on RAW. Russo said that he wasn't a fan of the storyline going in the direction that the reason for Bliss' attack was to stop Randy Orton from entering the Royal Rumble match. Russo was not a fan of this segment at all and said that Randy Orton has to bear some blame for it. He said that sometimes Superstars have to say no to certain things and open their mouths to complain:

"Some of this has to fall on the talent. When you're Randy Orton and you got 20 years seniority and they ain't going to do a damn thing if you open up your mouth and complain. They're telling you there is no retribution whatsoever and you're going to cut a promo about being in the Royal Rumble, you've got to be saying at that point - 'No I'm not doing that, girl burnt my face last week, no we are addressing this. If you can't come up with something then I will'. You know, there has to be a point where the talent takes responsibility as well."

A quick look at Randy Orton's promo on RAW

Orton cut a promo saying that he blamed Alexa Bliss and The Fiend for his affliction. He added that the voices in his head have never been louder, taking over his every thought in the same way his face was covered in a mask. Orton added that Alexa Bliss had repaid the compassion he had shown her three weeks ago by burning him.

“I’m wearing this mask to not only protect myself, but to shield everyone else from the horror I endured.”#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GOB2yAuoiE — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

This led to Orton saying that he blamed The Fiend for what happened to him. Randy Orton added that The Fiend had made Alexa Bliss attack him because he did not want Orton to enter the Royal Rumble match. Orton finished by saying that despite his 'sickening affliction' he would still be entering the Royal Rumble match.

