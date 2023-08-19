"Are you kidding me?" - The Undertaker's alleged reaction to Shane McMahon telling him about unexpected booking decision

The Undertaker was legitimately surprised when he was told he would be involved in a massive upset on pay-per-view.

Maven competed in the 2002 Royal Rumble match, and didn't last long. What he did, though, will never be forgotten by WWE fans. Maven eliminated The Undertaker in one of the biggest upsets in WWE history. The veteran wasn't happy and beat the tar out of the young gun for the next several minutes.

Maven recently opened up about the sequence on his YouTube channel. Here's what he had to say:

"I got a call saying, 'You're going to Atlanta for the Royal Rumble.' I get there, get to Atlanta, and Shane McMahon immediately has me come to the ring. And he's there with Taker, and informs me that you're going to be eliminating Taker out later tonight. Taker looks at me and excuse the word he said. but he pretty much said, 'Are you kidding me?'"

However, he later came to know that The Deadman eventually approved the decision:

"What I later would find out is that, that would not have happened if it wasn't for Taker. He had to give the okay with that, and he did, and he thus gave me a career. So I will forever be indebted to The Undertaker just for trusting and for giving up himself so selflessly. So thank you Mark." [3:02-3:40]

The Undertaker's 'Mania dreams were crushed that night

The Hall of Famer was hell-bent on headlining WrestleMania X8 that year. Courtesy of Maven, he couldn't fulfill his dream of closing out the mega event.

He then started a feud with WWE legend Ric Flair as The Show of Shows loomed closer. At WrestleMania, Taker defeated Flair and extended his undefeated streak at the event to 10-0.

Maven didn't last long in WWE and was released in 2005. Fans will forever remember him for his shocking upset at the 2002 Royal Rumble match.

