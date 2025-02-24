"Are you kidding me?!" - Vince McMahon firing WWE star he "didn't want" was a shocking decision, says former champion

A former WWE star recently revealed the potential reason why his fellow colleague was fired under Vince McMahon's leadership in the early 2000s. McMahon officially sold the company to Endeavor in late 2023 and has been out of WWE since January 2024 following a sexual harassment lawsuit by one of his former employees.

Maven, the first-ever winner of Tough Enough, has found a career as a YouTuber, who shares his experiences as a WWE Superstar from 2001 to 2005. He recently joined fellow ex-WWE star Rene Dupree on the Cafe de Rene podcast to answer questions from fans.

One of the questions was about drugs, with Maven eventually telling a story about certain tests before the Wellness Policy. He also questioned the decision to fire the late Andrew 'Test' Martin in 2004, speculating the real reason why it happened.

"I remember the one drug test I took. I mean, I remember them coming and pissing and then the next week them pulling me to the side and then being like, 'Okay, you popped for this, this, this and this. Don't let it become a habit.' And then off I went no fine, no nothing. I believe before the Wellness (Policy), before (Chris) Benoit, before all that, I think they strictly used drug tests to fire people they didn't want and didn't have a reason. I really believe that because they fired Test once for steroids. Are you kidding me?!" Maven said. [3:25 - 4:01]

Test was eventually re-hired back in 2006, mostly performing in the ECW brand. He was released less than a year later and would pass away at the age of 33 on March 13, 2009.

Former WWE personality makes prediction about Vince McMahon

On the latest episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman reacted to Michael Cole's comments about Vince McMahon. Coachman explained that he's in the "same boat" as Cole regarding their former boss, speculating that the former WWE Chairman could return at some point.

"I'm very conflicted when it comes to Vince McMahon. We've seen him now make more public appearances in the Super Bowl and whatnot. Where are you at right now with the fact that the federal government dropped their stuff? As soon as he gets done with Janel (Grant), I think he's going to try and get back in the game," Coachman said. [3:47- 4:02]

Vince McMahon is still facing a lawsuit from Janel Grant, who was allegedly sexually harassed, abused, and trafficked.

