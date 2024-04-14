"Are you mad? I hope so" - Logan Paul announces the beginning of the Logan Paul Levesque Era in WWE

Logan Paul just announced the beginning of a new era in WWE following his win at WrestleMania XL.

It has been a few months since Logan captured the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio. Since winning the title, he has only defended it on a few occasions and in controversial ways. He tricked Kevin Owens into getting disqualified during their singles contest at the Royal Rumble 2024. However, Owens was able to get himself a rematch at WrestleMania XL. However, this time, Randy Orton would also be involved in the match.

After a hard-fought battle, Logan managed to retain his title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. With WrestleMania XL officially marking the beginning of the Paul Levesque Era, Logan took it upon himself to declare it the "Logan Paul Levesque Era."

“Hey, what’s up WWE Universe? Are you mad? I hope so. I would be mad too if I were you, cause the outsider just walked in and beat two legends at WrestleMania. Well, one legend. Kevin Owens is kind of a dunce but Randy Orton, ay brother! Who’s the real Legend Killer? I walked in the champ, I exited the champ. Retained and remain like I said. What did you expect? It was the biggest WrestleMania ever. That’s not a surprise to me. I was a part of it," Logan Paul said. [0:01 - 0:29]

The Maverick went on:

"Every event I’ve been a part of has been the biggest event WWE has ever had. Is that a coincidence? No! Do the math. 650 million impressions on social media based on this WrestleMania. 200 million of those came from me and my team - The Prime Team, IShowSpeed, Prime Bottle, Logan Paul. It is a new era as we’re all saying the hashtag Logan Paul Levesque Era, your United States Champion, out!” [0:30 - 0:59]

You can check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what challenges lie ahead of the Maverick in his United States Championship reign.

AEW personality Jim Ross is a fan of Logan Paul

Logan Paul has only had a few matches under his belt. However, he has been able to deliver exceptional performances each time and has surpassed all expectations. In just his third match, Paul went toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns and took The Tribal Chief to his limits. Moreover, Paul captured the United States Championship in just his eighth match.

While speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, AEW personality Jim Ross admitted that he was a fan of Paul and even said it was a good thing that he was not overexposed.

"I'm a Logan Paul fan, I think they've (WWE) got a keeper. And the fact that he's not wrestling every week on RAW or SmackDown is probably very, very smart, inadvertently maybe, I don't know, but it's very smart that he's not being overexposed," Jim Ross said.

You can watch the full podcast below:

Just like the legendary Jim Ross, many wrestling veterans and critics alike have been quite impressed with Logan's in-ring abilities in the Stamford-based promotion.

