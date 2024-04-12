"He's easy to dislike," "I'm a Logan Paul fan" - 72-year-old legend on current WWE United States Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently weighed in on the current United States Champion Logan Paul's run in the company. His comments offered a fascinating glimpse into how The Maverick, being a social media star, has evolved into a solid professional wrestler.

The 29-year-old star bagged the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. First, he successfully defended the title against Kevin Owens at this year's Royal Rumble.

Even though he is not putting his championship on the line on RAW or SmackDown, Logan Paul's massive moment came at WrestleMania 40 when he defeated KO and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match for the US title.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross heavily praised The Maverick for his impressive in-ring skills and called him "extraordinary."

"I'm pleasantly surprised at how much Logan Paul developed. I don't know who behind the scenes, is coaching him, working with him. I don't know. But, he's pretty extraordinary, for someone who has had twelve matches and performs at the level he has. He's in great shape, he takes amazing bumps, he's easy to dislike," Ross said. [From 22:49 to 23:12]

The 72-year-old veteran also noted that he's a massive fan of Paul and it's a smart move for The Maverick not to wrestle every week on television. Good Ol' JR added:

"I'm a Logan Paul fan, I think they've (WWE) got a keeper. And the fact that he's not wrestling every week on RAW or SmackDown is probably very, very smart, inadvertently maybe, I don't know, but it's very smart that he's not being overexposed." [From 23:31 to 23:48]

Logan Paul shares his reaction to Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

At this year's Showcase of the Immortals, Cody Rhodes finally finished his story by dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match featured appearances from The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker, adding a layer of nostalgia for the wrestling world.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Maverick expressed his excitement for heading into Triple H's era of WWE and heavily praised The American Nightmare on winning the World Title.

Check out the 29-year-old star's tweet below:

"Absolutely unbelievable main event tonight. Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns have etched Wrestlemania 40 in history. The WWE has entered the greatest era and I can’t believe I get to be a part of it #PaulLevesqueEra," Paul wrote.

Fans want The Maverick to defend his title against LA Knight in a blockbuster match at SummerSlam 2024. The WWE Universe will be excited to see if The Megastar challenges Logan Paul following WrestleMania 40.

