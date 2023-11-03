Are people upset about this? - Former WWE Champion reacts to being one of the last people to pin Roman Reigns

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan, now known as Erick Redbeard, recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Rowan spoke about a number of memorable moments from his career, including defeating Roman Reigns. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion also reminisced about his late friends Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper.

Erick Rowan's last appearance in WWE came on SmackDown during the tribute to Bray Wyatt earlier this year.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Erick Rowan was asked about his comments on being one of the last 4 WWE Superstars to pin Roman Reigns. Rowan replied, asking why Roman Reigns should feel bad losing to someone of his size.

"Are people upset about this? Because to me, I mean, should he feel bad for losing to a 6 foot 8, 330-pounder?" Erick Rowan said. [29:13 - 29:23]

Erick Rowan on why that match against Roman Reigns was special

During the same interview, Chris Van Vliet further asked Erick Rowan about some of the most memorable moments of his career, and the former WWE Superstar once again spoke about the match where he defeated Roman Reigns. However, it was not the fact that he pinned Reigns that made the match special for him. Rowan said that the late Brodie Lee making his return during the match made it one of the best moments of his career.

"Well I did enjoy that match and only because at the end of it, was a surprise, and the surprise was Jon [Huber] coming back and knowing I'd get to tag with him at the next, you know, pay-per-view and have at least one last quick run before he, you know, left. So, that to me was a cool special moment because that you could see the real brotherhood there, you know what I mean, the last few weeks we had together was probably the most fun I've ever had wrestling, you know what I mean," Erick Rowan said. [53:15 - 53:43]

Erick Rowan also spoke about how much he enjoyed Brodie Lee as the leader of The Dark Order. He also confirmed that there was never any discussion of him coming in and joining the AEW faction.

