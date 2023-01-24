“Are you ready” - Triple H seemingly teases huge return for WWE RAW XXX

WWE will be present at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for the 30th Anniversary of Monday Night RAW. Ahead of the milestone event, Chief Content Officer Triple H seemingly teased the return of the legendary DX faction.

D-Generation X has been one of the most popular factions in the history of wrestling. The stable comprising of Billy Gunn, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg and X-Pac have multiple titles between themselves. They also recently celebrated 25 years since the formation of the group a few weeks ago on RAW.

Ahead of RAW XXX, The Game took to Twitter to promote this evening's program, where he hinted at a D-Generation X reunion. He reiterated the famous DX catchphrase, "Are you ready?"

Along with Triple H, former DX members Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman are all slated to appear at RAW XXX.

"Tonight at 8/7c on @USA_Network past collides with present and future as we celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw....Are you ready? #RAWXXX," wrote The Game.

RAW XXX will feature a number of legends from multiple eras of WWE

Some of the biggest names in the history of WWE are expected to appear at RAW XXX. Some of the stars include Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Lita, Kurt Angle, Teddy Long, Sean Waltman, Jerry Lawler, Ted DiBiase, and The Godfather, among others.

Aside from the legends, Bobby Lashley will clash with Austin Theory in a No-Disqualification match for the United States Championship. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will face Bayley in a Steel Cage match.

Also, The Bloodline will host a Tribal Court, as fans witness the 'Trial of Sami Zayn.'

Tonight's show is also the go-home edition of RAW as the promotion prepares to host one of the biggest shows of the year, the Royal Rumble, this Saturday. The event will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will feature Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

Rumors have circulated that the Rumble could see a grand return of The Rock for his highly anticipated showdown with The Tribal Chief. However, some reports have indicated that the fan-favorite to win it all would be Cody Rhodes.

What do you think Triple H could be hinting at for RAW XXX? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes