"Are you scared? Are you doubting yourself?" - Top WWE star takes massive shot at Becky Lynch

A top name sent a bold message to former women's champion Becky Lynch in a recent interview.

Rhea Ripley and Lynch have only faced off once in a televised match. The duo had a match on the November 20, 2019 edition of NXT that ended in a draw.

For quite some time now, fans have wanted to see a full-fledged feud between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. Denise Salcedo recently spoke with The Nightmare and asked her thoughts about a potential match against The Man.

Here's what Ripley had to say in response:

"I mean, obviously, it would mean the world, Becky's [the] one that I watched before I made it to WWE, and then even when I was in WWE. She's [the] one that I've paid close attention to, and she's made so much history herself. I would love to step in the ring with her. But also, on the other hand, Becky, how does it feel stepping in the ring with Rhea Ripley? Are you excited? Are you nervous? Are you scared? Are you doubting yourself? Because maybe you should." [0:08-0:31]

Becky Lynch is a big fan of The Nightmare

Back in 2022, Lynch had a chat with Verge and shared her honest thoughts on Rhea Ripley. The Man called Ripley one of the greatest female wrestlers that she's ever seen.

She also dubbed Ripley "the future."

"I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go “well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.” She’s the future but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place." [H/T Verge]

As per the latest reports, Lynch could headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The popular star will reportedly challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows.

Would you like to see Becky Lynch challenge Ripley at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

