Becky Lynch rumored to take Seth Rollins' spot at WrestleMania - Reports

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are in search of their spot at WrestleMania. While plans for these superstars may constantly change, a recent report stated that The Man may be the one to close night one of The Show of Shows instead of the World Heavyweight Champion.

The WWE Universe was convinced that CM Punk would be the one to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. However, Punk sustained an injury at the Royal Rumble ruling him out of the marquee event. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, has yet to find her way to the card at WrestleMania.

A post from Xero News on X claims that Becky Lynch will be the one to close out night one of WrestleMania. According to the report, The Man may be the one to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

The report also claims there is a push to have The Visionary close out the show, but for that to happen, the World Heavyweight Champion needs to compete with an A-lister.

Will Cody Rhodes challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania?

Cody Rhodes won his second Rumble Match over the weekend. He is only the fourth-ever superstar to win consecutive 30-man traditional matches. As soon as Rhodes won the match, he set his sights on Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

On the episode of WWE RAW after the Royal Rumble, Rhodes came out to celebrate his victory with the WWE Universe. While The American Nightmare was celebrating, he was interrupted by The Visionary.

Rollins congratulated Rhodes and later tried to convince him to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show Of Shows. Cody seemed confused but let The Visionary know that he would ponder over it and answer his challenge soon enough.

Will Cody Rhodes choose Seth Rollins for a showdown at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in the comments section!

