Cody Rhodes teased facing Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 40 for one major reason - Reports

The American Nightmare won his second consecutive Men's Royal Rumble match to earn another world championship shot in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Although the 38-year-old initially seemed determined to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again, his recent confrontation with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW could result in a significant twist.

The Visionary stood face-to-face with Rhodes on the Red Brand and urged him to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows. The American Nightmare did not give him a definitive answer. Surprisingly, however, he stated that he would consider his offer.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer disclosed the company wants to "pop a big rating for Rhodes' decision." Hence, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner teased considering facing The Visionary.

"The idea is they can build up for a week or two and pop a big rating for Cody's decision," he said. (H/T Cagesideseats)

Seth Rollins was rumored to face CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 40

After CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company in November, the company seemingly teased a feud between him and Seth Rollins. The two superstars had a heated confrontation on Monday Night RAW, which saw The Best in the World vow to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and tease going after The Visionary's title.

While rumors suggested WWE was planning a title match between Rollins and Punk at the Show of Shows, the latter failed to win the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, he also suffered a significant injury that would keep him out of action for several months. Last Monday, Punk confirmed that he would be missing WrestleMania. Fans are now wondering who would be Rollins' opponent at the Showcase of the Immortals.

If Rhodes does choose to face Roman Reigns, there are plenty of worthy contenders to challenge Rollins for his Heavyweight Championship. Only time will tell who gets that opportunity.

