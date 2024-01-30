Becky Lynch has big announcement for immense step with Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to social media for a massive announcement regarding a major "never before told interview" with Seth Rollins.

While Lynch has become one of the greatest female wrestlers to ever step inside a WWE ring, her real-life husband, Seth Rollins, has also cemented his legacy in the history books of the Stamford-based promotion. The duo have won several titles throughout their illustrious careers and do not seem to slow down anytime soon.

Becky Lynch recently announced that her book will be released on March 26, 2024, and she will be going on tour for the same.

The Man has now taken to X/Twitter for another big announcement. She revealed that she would do an exclusive interview with her husband, Seth Rollins, on February 1 to discuss never-before-told things with The Visionary.

"Join me this Thursday, Feb 1st, as I tell my story to the one person who knows me best, @WWERollins, in an exclusive Never Before Told interview! @WWE #WWERaw," Becky Lynch shared.

You can check out Becky Lynch's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Becky Lynch remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch vowed to dethrone Rhea Ripley

During a recent edition of the Strutting From Gorilla podcast, Becky Lynch said that she wanted to take the Women's World Championship off of Rhea Ripley and vowed to dethrone her at WrestleMania 40.

"And then there is the next stop, which is to take the title off Rhea Ripley because that title, when I hold that title, that title is going to be the main event of every show. That title has been seen in many main events but not because she's been defending it, no. Just because she's been the accompaniment to the main events and I can't have that. I'm sick of that. I'm going to take that title off her, preferably at WrestleMania [40]," Becky Lynch said.

Many fans want to see a match between The Man and The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo's future remains to be seen.

Do you believe Becky Lynch will dethrone Rhea Ripley in a possible match at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here