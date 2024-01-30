Becky Lynch makes major career announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch came up short in the Women's Royal Rumble match, but it seems that she could still have a match at WrestleMania if rumors about her bout against Rhea Ripley become a reality.

The former Women's Champion has been busy off-screen as well since she noted back in 2023 that she has finally written down her memoirs and ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW, she revealed that she would be going on a book tour.

"I can’t wait to share my story, in person, when The Man’s book tour comes around starting March 26th," wrote Lynch.

Lynch's book will officially be released on March 26, just a few weeks before WrestleMania, and she has now ensured that she will be busy in the days prior to the event since she is doing public signings for several weeks throughout March and April.

The Man is one of the most successful female wrestlers in the history of WWE, and it's clear that she has a lot to share in her upcoming autobiography, which is why she has been highly promoting it over the past few months and several fans have already ensured that it is pre-ordered.

Will Becky Lynch get her WrestleMania moment?

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest female stars in WWE at the moment, so it's likely that she will be handed another WrestleMania moment.

Rumors currently suggest that there will be a Women's Elimination Chamber match at the event of the same name next month, which means that Becky Lynch could be the one to win it and book her ticket to Philadelphia.

Bayley's recent Royal Rumble win has opened the door for her to challenge Rhea Ripley, but it seems that The Role Model's current tensions with Damage CTRL will lead to her challenging IYO SKY for the championship instead.

The former hugger will be on tonight's episode of RAW, and she could make her choice, but with Damage CTRL at her side, it's unclear what her plans may be. The easy option for Bayley would be to choose Rhea Ripley but then change her mind when her stable eventually implodes.

Do you think Becky Lynch will face off against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

