"Are you serious?" "Here we go again" - WWE fans lash out after 8-time Champion is set to skip RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW is set to go live in a few short hours and ahead of the show it has been made clear that CM Punk will not be part of the action.

After his return at Survivor Series last month and subsequent appearance on RAW, WWE has sold a number of tickets for tonight's show in Albany, New York with many fans believing that Punk will be part of the show.

Reports have now made it clear that he was never advertised for this week's show and instead, he will feature as part of SmackDown on Friday night. Many fans have been left furious that Punk has already become a part-time star just a week after his return and have likened it to Roman Reigns' current schedule.

Punk is expected to become a RAW star full-time after his appearance on SmackDown this week, although it has been noted that he is considered to be a free agent at the moment.

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins is expected to be part of the WWE Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble takes place in around six weeks time and one match that fans think will happen is Seth Rollins vs CM Punk. Rollins has already had a lot to say about Punk, and has seemingly set up the feud, which is why fans believed Punk would cost Rollins the title this week on RAW.

Punk isn't advertised to be part of the show, but that could be a ploy so that Rollins is caught off guard and Jey Uso is able to lift his first singles Championship. After all, never say never in WWE.

