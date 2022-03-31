Triple H is one of the most popular and influential figures in WWE history. The Game recently retired from professional wrestling following a cardiac event.

Similarly, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is also among the most famous faces in the company. He was not only an integral part of WWE during the years he was active, but has also inspired many stars.

Both The Cerebral Assassin and Austin contributed a lot to the company and even teamed up at one point. Now, the question arises, are Triple H and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin friends in real life?

The answer to that is, both The Game and The Texas Rattlesnake are good friends in real life. The superstars may have faced each other inside the ring several times, but that didn’t ruin their existing bond.

Vince Russo spoke about Triple H’s health condition

Triple H recently retired from professional wrestling after years of being in the company. The real-life Paul Levesque suffered a cardiac event back in September 2021, following which he took some time out of the ring. The Game had a rough time trying to cope with his condition.

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about The Cerebral Assassin’s health situation and said that it was very serious and life-threatening.

Russo also mentioned that in an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Levesque spoke about his condition and ended up being emotional and choked up. According to the former WWE writer, HHH’s reaction was real and true.

“I’ve watched the Stephen A. Smith interview with Triple H, obviously bro it was a very very life-threatening situation he went through. We saw him getting emotional and choked up, that was the HHH I knew, that was the guy I knew and I knew this was very real,” said Russo. (57:50 onwards)

Triple H @TripleH

See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

Although The Game has retired from professional wrestling, he will continue his duties backstage as the COO of WWE.

