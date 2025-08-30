Ari Emanuel possibly livid over WWE's association with Raja Jackson controversy, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Ari Emanuel's potential reaction to the Raja Jackson controversy. The MMA fighter was in the headlines after attacking a wrestler.

Ad

During an indie event at KnokX Pro Wrestling this past week, Jackson showed up and launched a brutal assault on Skyo Stu. The seeds were sown during a confrontation between the two stars before the show, and Jackson was told to get a "receipt." Raja, the son of renowned MMA fighter Rampage Jackson, viciously planted Stu with a Spinebuster and unleashed several stiff blows to the head. Syko Stu was severely injured and hospitalized after the attack.

Ad

Trending

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that nobody was talking about the implications for WWE. He noted that the TKO-led promotion was affiliated with KnokX Pro Wrestling through its ID program. He felt Ari Emanuel and other top executives would be shocked after reviewing the footage and question whose idea it was to be associated with the indie promotion.

"Here's another part of the story that nobody is talking that blows my mind. Bro, the WWE was affiliated with this company. Can you imagine? All the videos we saw this week. Can you imagine Ari Emanuel and the executives at TKO seeing the same things we saw and then saying, 'Who made the decision that it was a good idea for our company to be associated with them?'"

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

Stu is currently hospitalized, recovering from the injuries sustained during the attack. Although he took some brutal shots, the star is out of danger.

Russo emphasized that the Raja Jackson incident could damage WWE’s credibility and suggested that Ari Emanuel would demand accountability for the company's association with KnokX Pro.

While using quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit portskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!