Naomi's former tag team partner feels she was manipulated into walking out of RAW

Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron in WWE) is possibly of the opinion that Sasha Banks manipulated Naomi to leave Monday Night RAW as the two walked out of the arena before the main event.

According to reports, The Boss had raised issues with the creative plan for the main event, which was supposed to be a six-pack challenge to decide the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. She had a discussion regarding the same with the company's chairman, Vince McMahon, and left the building alongside Naomi after failing to reach an agreement. A statement released by WWE revealed that the two stars left their tag team titles on John Laurinaitis' table before walking out.

In a recent interview with SeScoops, Andrew expressed her belief that Naomi would only have walked out had she been manipulated by someone.

“My girl Naomi, she wouldn’t do this and I feel like she wouldn’t do this unless she had someone manipulating and telling her how to do this. Let’s best believe if I was here, coming as a Funkadactyl we wouldn’t have this happening at all.”

When pressed to ask if Sasha Banks was a heavy influence on Naomi last Monday, Andrew explained that The Boss has the ability to do whatever she wants due to her superstar status.

“Again, Sasha is Sasha. You have Snoop Dogg as your cousin. You’re a top athlete, you can do whatever the f*ck you wanna do. You can literally say what you wanna say, do what you wanna do with no repercussion. And if you’re a star athlete, I feel like she can back it up. The one thing that she can do is she can back it up. It’s not like, ‘oh she can have all these people who can back her up without having the talent to do so or the beauty.’"

Andrew went on to further acknowledge Banks' skills and top role in the company. However, she also mentioned that Naomi did not have the "extra boost" that Banks did, referencing Banks' immense starpower.

Road Dogg believes Naomi is "done" after walking out with Sasha Banks

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg believes that The Glow might be done with the company after she decided to join her partner in walking out of Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, the former DX member professed that it was a risky move by The Glow and it might point to her lack of desire to work for the promotion.

"But it is risky for her because what’s gonna happen after this? You know what I mean? What’s gonna — maybe she’s done. Maybe she don’t wanna work no more." (H/T POST Wrestling)

With Sasha and Naomi walking out, the main event of the show was changed to a match between Becky Lynch and Asuka. It remains to be seen how things will turn out for the two stars in the weeks to come.

