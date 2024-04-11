Ariel Helwani says "Jacksonville" lawyer got his account  locked due to sharing AEW's footage of CM Punk's fight 

Tony Khan ensured a big buildup to this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, sharing that the Young Bucks would air backstage footage from CM Punk's altercation with Jungle Boy from All In 2023. Apparently, those sharing the footage are finding themselves in trouble with a lawyer.

At All In, CM Punk ended up in a fight with Jack Perry backstage. The fight resulted in him being released from the company with Tony Khan saying that he had feared for his own life. The star went on to join WWE at Survivor Series and has since appeared for them.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, when he took shots at AEW, the wrestling promotion responded that they would air the backstage footage from All In.

There was an overall backlash after the footage aired. While fans had been expecting footage that proved Punk a liar, it seemed to just back up what he had said at the interview. On top of that, it was rather underwhelming to fans who felt that they were already in possession of all the facts.

Helwani shared the play-by-play Punk had spoken of side by side with the footage comparing it and saying that what the WWE star said had turned out to be accurate. Unfortunately, it appears that as a result of sharing the footage, he got DMCA'd and his account was temporarily locked by a Jacksonville lawyer. He also shared the play-by-play again, this time minus the footage.

"Not very nice. Some lawyer out of Jacksonville got my account locked momentarily and DMCA’d the video I posted, which contained CCTV and interview footage from my show (just felt like the CCTV needed some narration, you know). Anyway, here’s Punk’s seemingly very accurate pbp," he noted.

Expand Tweet

AEW has their headquarters in Jacksonville so it's being assumed that the lawyer is naturally attached to the company.

CM Punk himself appeared to break his silence after the footage

Amidst the backlash against AEW, CM Punk also responded on his Instagram stories, simply sharing a picture with Mission Accomplished written above the head of George Bush.

Expand Tweet

While it's not clear if this is in direct response to the video, the timing and the contents of the story appear to hint that it is.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you agree with AEW's right to take down the footage? yes not at all, they put it out 0 votes View Discussion