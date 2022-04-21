Armando Estrada files trademark for in-ring name

Former WWE manager Armando Estrada has filed a trademark for his in-ring name; new reports confirm.

Estrada, real name Hazem Ali, held several on-screen roles with the company from 2004 to 2008 & 2010 to 2012. He worked as an in-ring talent and backstage interviewer at Ohio Valley Wrestling before being called to the main roster as manager of Umaga. He also spent time as the General Manager of WWE's ECW brand before his release.

Since leaving WWE, Estrada has been semi-retired and has worked sporadically on independent shows. However, he could be hoping for a return. As per Fightful, Armando filed a trademark for his ring name for wrestling and merchandise like hats, shirts, sweatshirts, bandanas, and more.

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality."

Armando Estrada managed also managed Umaga's nephew

Though he was most notable for managing Umaga during The Samoan Bulldozer's dominant heel run from 2006 to 2007, Armando Estrada has managed more than one member of the Anoa'i family.

In 2019, Armando returned to the squared circle for an independent promotion called All-American Wrestling. Appearing as a manager, the former WWE star lent his services to Jacob Fatu, the real-life nephew of Umaga.

Estrada still hasn't signed on to any major promotions, but this latest trademark news is already fueling speculations for a potential return.

