Arn Anderson believes WWE should not have made Brock Lesnar break The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

Do you think WWE made a major blunder by putting Brock Lesnar over?

Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30

In a moment that shocked the fans worldwide, Brock Lesnar became the man to break The Undertaker's long-running winning streak at WrestleMania when he defeated The Deadman at WM30.

The Undertaker had won 21 matches at WrestleMania without a single loss before The Beast Incarnate changed the whole landscape of WWE by beating The Undertaker at the show of shows.

While speaking on his podcast - ARN - Arn Anderson revealed that he believes it was a mistake to have ended The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak. Here is why:

No disrespect to Brock Lesnar, I don't think Taker's streak should've ever been broken," Anderson said. "He should still be sitting here unbeaten [at WrestleMania]. It's as special as anything has ever been, it's more special than anybody that won a world title. It's one of those things that comes along every so often and the character fits the angle.

Arn Anderson also said that he thinks The Undertaker should have retired with a 30-0 streak at WrestleMania as that would have been monumental.

Leaving him undefeated would've been perfect," Anderson stated. "Let him walk away, let him retire, let him get put in the hall of fame all in one year and let that record, whether it would be 30-0, that's something monumental (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Did Brock Lesnar need the win against The Undertaker?

The WWE veteran stated that Brock Lesnar did not need to beat The Undertaker at The Grandest Stage of Them All in order to establish dominance.

I don't think Brock needed the win to convince anybody that he was a number one guy, it was just one of those things that wasn't necessary

The Undertaker has lost only twice in his illustrious WrestleMania career. Once to Brock Lesnar and the second time to The Big Dog Roman Reigns. In an interview, The Undertaker revealed that he did not know that he would be losing to Brock Lesnar up until the day of WrestleMania 30.

Do you think WWE made the right call by having Brock Lesnar beat The Undertaker or should The Streak have never been broken? Tell us in the comments!