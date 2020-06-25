Arn Anderson blasts WWE veteran Chris Jericho for comments about The Inner Circle in AEW

Former WWE producer Arn Anderson held nothing back and fired a few shots at former AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

Arn Anderson had a lo5t to say about the Four Horsemen and The Inner Circle.

Arn Anderson is not a person to mince words, even when he is talking about someone like the WWE veteran and former AEW Champion, Chris Jericho. Arn Anderson was on his ARN podcast recently, talking to Conrad Thompson, where he talked about how Chris Jericho had compared The Inner Circle to The Four Horsemen and said that the Inner Circle was the more powerful faction. The former WWE backstage producer and agent, Arn Anderson talked about Jericho and the Inner Circle as a whole while mentioning what he felt about the comments and whether they had any merit or not.

Arn Anderson on former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho saying AEW's Inner Circle is better than The Four Horsemen

Arn Anderson is a regular on AEW nowadays and works in the company with Cody Rhodes as his player-coach. However, before he worked backstage in WWE, or on-screen in a non-wrestling role in AEW, Arn Anderson was one of the truest legends of the wrestling business.

Over his time in WCW, WWE, and NWA, Arn Anderson was a part of the historic Four Horsemen. So when WWE veteran and former AEW Champion Chris Jericho decided to take a shot at The Four Horsemen, saying that The Inner Circle was far better than them, Arn Anderson took offense.

Anderson addressed Jericho's comments, saying that Chris Jericho knew that at this point nothing could be done and that was why he was commenting. The WWE veteran said that while AEW's Inner Circle was good at what they did, however, when it came to the Four Horsemen, they could not be compared.

"Picking his spots, because he knows we can't do anything about it. I don't think history will shake out and find that to be true. But hey Chris is confident with his crew and they are a really talented bunch of guys. There are some bad a**es in the group. With his leadership and all those guys are enjoying all the success that they are enjoying, it's hard to argue that their success is not well-earned and appreciated by all the rest of us that have been around for so long. But to try to compare them with the Original Horsemen or the version with Barry, I don't think so."

