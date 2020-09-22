Arn Anderson has confirmed that Alex Riley's issues with John Cena ended his push in WWE. The AEW producer and coach Arn Anderson was taking a look back at the Night of Champions 2010 pay-per-view on his podcast when he spoke about the former WWE Superstar.

Talking on the ARN (Arn Anderson's podcast), he said:

“I think Alex had a good look. I think his work was ok. He’s seemed to gel well when they put him with The Miz. But there’s a famous story that he was offered some help from John Cena and he seemed less than enthused or interested which would have immediately made it’s way back to the locker room and to the office. I’m sure it was around that time that his water got cut off.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co ]

Alex Riley on issues with John Cena ending his WWE push

Alex Riley also hinted at the same when he spoke to Chris Van Vliet earlier this year. He added that he did apologize to John Cena once, but they only started arguing more.

The former WWE Superstar also mentioned that he did not hear anything directly from John Cena about the issue. However, other Superstars did say it to him, and that eventually made things difficult for him in the company.