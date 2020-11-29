Mark Calaway, the man who portrayed The Undertaker gimmick for three decades, has only recently broken character to reveal several anecdotes and behind-the-scenes information about his legendary run in WWE. One thing that a lot of fans knew for a long time was that The Phenom was a leader backstage in WWE, someone who commanded a lot of respect among his peers.

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has now revealed a little bit more about The Undertaker, and the difference between The Undertaker and Mark Calaway.

Arn Anderson on The Undertaker and Mark Calaway backstage in WWE

Anderson, in an interview with Inside The Ropes, spoke about The Deadman's presence in the WWE locker room and differentiated between The Undertaker and Mark Calaway backstage in WWE.

"For a guy like the Undertaker to pull you aside as a young kid and go, ‘Hey, you might want to change this. You might want to move that here. You might want to take that out.’ That kind of advice is invaluable. You can’t buy it, nobody in a training school can give that to you. That’s advice that comes from years and years and years of perfecting a character that is not necessarily Mark Calaway. The Undertaker walks down the hall, people scatter. Mark Calaway’s sitting in his locker room getting dressed, he’s approachable. And it’s the gap between those two is really pretty wide, from who you get as a character coming through that curtain and who you talk to in the back.”

The Undertaker recently spoke about the difference between the locker rooms of the past compared to the current locker room in a recent interview as well. He stated that a lot of the current WWE Superstars are individualistic and that everyone does what they want to, and said that it wasn't a bad thing.

The Phenom's WWE career came to an end at Survivor Series, and several of his past opponents as well as a few of his real-life friends were on hand to give him a fitting farewell from the WWE earlier this month.