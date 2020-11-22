The Undertaker gives backstage information of the current WWE locker room

The Undertaker, for a long time, was the leader of the WWE locker room and had the respect of his peers.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was a guest on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, where he revealed the reason why the WWE Superstars made The Undertaker the locker room leader. Korderas revealed that The Phenom helped the locker room in the good and bad times and guided everyone backstage.

Ahead of Survivor Series, The Undertaker gave an interview to CBS Sports, where he spoke about a number of things. He was asked what the main difference was between the WWE locker rooms of the past to the current one.

The Undertaker opens up on the current WWE locker room

The Undertaker said that there is no single locker room leader and that there isn't a "governing body that kind of keeps everybody together". He didn't criticise the locker room but merely mentioned that the locker room, like the "business", evolves over time.

"It appears to me that it's more of an individualist locker room now. Everybody kind of does what they want to do and there isn't that governing body that kind of keeps everybody together. I could be wrong. I'm not there enough to give a real insightful answer. That's just the way it appears to me. I see guys with leadership qualities, I just don't know it's being exercised to the extent that it was back in the day. That's not to say it's good or bad, that's just how it is. The business evolves and the locker room evolves. Sometimes that's for the better, sometimes for the worse. We'll see what happens, but it doesn't feel as tight-knit as it used to."

The Undertaker was at the helm of Wrestlers' Court for a long time apart from being a locker room leader in the company.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are seen as two locker room leaders currently in WWE, while over on the women's division, Bayley and Becky Lynch are regarded as locker room leaders, which Sonya Deville revealed earlier this year.