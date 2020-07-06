Arn Anderson explains why Seth Rollins should be more like Jon Moxley

Arn Anderson pointed out the biggest difference between Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley.

He believes that WWE should let Rollins be himself.

Will WWE change their approach towards Seth Rollins?

During the latest edition of ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson discussed several topics including SHIELD and the individual careers of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley -- fka Dean Ambrose.

While discussing the key differences between all the three Superstars, Anderson circled in on one thing that makes Jon Moxley's character in AEW better than Seth Rollins' character in WWE.

As per Andeson, Seth Rollins' character in WWE undergoes a lot of changes in quick successions. He implied that the constant turns by his character ends up interfering with Seth Rollins' influence over his own gimmick. Hence, Anderson believes that WWE should allow Rollins to be himself more often as he is a 'diamond that only needs polishing'.

Talking about Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley in terms of their respective booking in WWE and AEW, Arn Anderson said,

"A talent like Seth Rollins, how many times has he been a babyface or a heel? There's a guy that's a diamond. Just polish him up, you don't need to try and change his chemical makeup. The Shield guys, you see how special Ambrose is being himself right now [in AEW]. When you got a racehorse, let him run." (h/t WrestlingINC)

Seth Rollins and his current run in WWE

Seth Rollins enjoyed a good time as the babyface on RAW but losing the WWE Universal Championship ended up pushing him over to the dark side. Fortunately for him, Rollins is better at being a heel than being a babyface.

Over the course of the last few months, we have seen Seth Rollins adopt the role of 'Monday Night Messiah'. He has taken upon himself to 'sacrifice' WWE Superstars for the benefit of the red brand. Seth Rollins is backed by dependable reinforcements in the shape of Buddy Murphy and Austin Theory.

Currently, Seth Rollins is involved in a feud with Rey Mysterio. From almost blinding Mysterio to being tricked by his son Dominick, Rollins has a lot on his plate to deal with. As for Murphy and Theory, they are involved in this rivalry just as much and are often seen locking horns with Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo -- two RAW Superstars who have been backing Mysterio all along.

WWE have built this feud for far too long to think of an underwhelming end. Hopefully, the creative have a few good surprises in place to keep this rivalry interesting until it reaches a justified conclusion.