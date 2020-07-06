Arn Anderson gives an interesting reason why some adult male fans despised Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has always received a mixed response from the crowd

Roman Reigns is a multi-time Universal Champion in WWE

Roman Reigns

The Shield has to be one of the greatest factions in WWE of all time. The three young men - Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns - went on to completely change the landscape of WWE soon after they debuted.

While speaking about The Shield on his podcast, The Enforcer Arn Anderson talked about all three men and what they brought to the table.

Anderson praised all three of them, especially Roman Reigns. Anderson believes The Big Dog Roman Reigns is a special talent who looks like a movie star, and that could be a reason why the adult men in the audience despise him.

"The very first time I saw the trio, it's kind of hard not to look at Roman Reigns and go, 'Damn, what a look. Then you saw him move and you go, 'Damn, what an athlete.' The fact that they had him positioned as the killer, he would get plugged in and shut everything down" (H/T: Wrestlinginc)

Arn Anderson goes on to talk about Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. He stated that while Ambrose was the crazy one in the group who would entertain fans with his unpredictability, Rollins was the guy who regulated everything.

Arn Anderson on Roman Reigns

Talking more about Roman Reigns, Anderson believes that WWE have not booked him properly. He also has interesting take that Reigns caught backlash from male fans because of how good his look is.

"You don't notice it as much in the live events because the pro vs. con reactions are probably 80-20 on the pro side. For T.V. a lot of stuff gets pumped in even though the audience doesn't act that way. Roman comes through the curtain looking like a movie star. If your girlfriend is sitting beside you, she's probably going to stand up and go, 'Who is that'? which pi***d most adult males off, and he's a hell of an athlete."

He further stated that WWE made a mistake by trying to turn him heel. He believes that WWE should have kept his character to that he had while in The Shield. A Samoan Killing Machine.

"He's a samoan killing machine and that's who he should've been. When you try and flip a guy from heel to baby face, the audience gets confused. Roman Reigns should either still be a baby face from the first time they turned him and no switches in between or he should be an ass kicking heel."