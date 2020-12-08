Arn Anderson worked as a producer in WWE during the prime years of The Shield and The Wyatt Family’s careers. On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked to name his three favorite factions in wrestling history.

Excluding two of his own groups, The Four Horsemen and The Dangerous Alliance, Arn Anderson selected The Shield and The Wyatt Family in his top three. He also mentioned The Stud Stable (Robert Fuller and Jimmy Golden), a tag team who worked from 1982 to 1996.

“I liked the Wyatts... I liked those guys. I liked The Shield, thought they brought a lot to the table. And just for me being able to laugh my a** off at Robert Fuller every time I was at work, how about The Stud Stable?”

The Shield and The Wyatt Family in WWE

Arn Anderson played an important role backstage in WWE around the time that The Shield and The Wyatt Family burst onto the scene.

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) debuted on WWE’s main roster in November 2012. The following year, The Wyatt Family (Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper) left NXT to join The Shield on the main roster.

As Arn Anderson alluded to, both factions offered something different compared to the rest of the WWE roster.

The Shield’s original run only lasted from November 2012 to June 2014. Meanwhile, The Wyatt Family’s first main-roster stint lasted from July 2013 to September 2014. Both factions went on to reunite multiple times in the years that followed.

Arn Anderson in 2020

In 2019, Arn Anderson left his job as a WWE producer after 18 years with the company. He went on to appear in AEW later in the year as Cody Rhodes’ on-screen advisor.

Arn Anderson also discusses his career in the wrestling business on his weekly podcast, ARN, with host Conrad Thompson. Throughout 2020, half of the podcast episodes have focused on a specific WWE pay-per-view, usually from 2010 or 2015. The rest of the episodes consist of Arn Anderson answering questions from fans.