Arn Anderson on why he doesn't like RAW Underground

Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. On the latest episode of his podcast, ARN, the former WWE producer discussed RAW Underground and why he isn't a fan of the concept.

Arn Anderson described the RAW Underground concept as "grasping at straws" and said that it moved away too much from the traditional pro wrestling product. Check out what Arn Anderson had to say:

"I saw a minute of it to figure out what it was and I immediately cut the channel off. I’m not a fan. I think it’s grasping at straws. We are a wrestling product. Anytime we vary from being a wrestling product, it is always less than. To have guys falling out there and having knockouts and choke outs in a minute and move to the next one feels like throwing stuff up against the wall to see if it will stick. It’s not what we do and anytime you try to get away and go another direction, I think you’re making a mistake." (H/T: WrestlingNewsCo)

RAW Underground was introduced a few weeks ago on an edition of the Red bran and saw the return of Shane McMahon as the host. We've seen quite a few WWE Superstars compete on RAW Underground already, including Dolph Ziggler, Shayna Baszler, Erik, Nia Jax, and members of The Hurt Business.

There have been rumors that WWE have been discussing introducing a title to RAW Underground. At this point, there is no confirmation on whether this could actually happen.

Seth Rollins' opinion of RAW Underground

Seth Rollins opened up about RAW Underground in a recent interview with The Gorilla Position. The Monday Night Messiah said the concept was fresh and it got the attention of fans:

"It’s outside the box. Our audience is different. They are begging for something different all the time, something new, something fresh. I think my verdict on it is TBD. Let’s see what happens. It could end up being ridiculous in a bad way or it could end up being ridiculous in a good way. Obviously the first week got people’s attention. We jumped up a little bit in our viewership which is great, I had no idea what to expect when I saw it on the sheet."

Rollins also said that he was excited to see where the concept went after more adjustments had been made. The Monday Night Messiah is set to face Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam this Sunday.

You can listen to Arn Anderson's podcast HERE.