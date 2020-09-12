Arn Anderson named two of John Cena's best opponents in WWE

When it comes to the last two decades in the world of wrestling, there is perhaps no name as iconic as that of John Cena. For over one-and-a-half decades, John Cena managed to become and remain the face of wrestling in WWE. During that time, Cena has managed to face some of the best and biggest names who have been signed to WWE.

During his recent ARN podcast (h/t 411 Mania), Arn Anderson talked about John Cena's run in WWE and mentioned the opponents that Cena did the best against in the ring, including Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

There are some wrestlers who have faced each other so many times, that they know exactly what move the other will make in the ring. This is extremely true for John Cena and Randy Orton. For much of the late-2000s, John Cena crossed paths with Orton numerous times, with both wrestlers getting some wins.

Arn Anderson also mentioned the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins. Rollins is known for being an incredible Superstar in the ring, whose prowess is well known. Other than the one time that Seth Rollins accidentally broke Cena's nose during a match, the two have had some really good matches as well.

“I think Randy [Orton] is a good pick. The fact they came along at the same time and had parallel careers. I think they always made for a great match. Seth Rollins can have a great match with anybody. I don’t think he gets enough credit. He’s like a lot of talent – he gets so good that it’s never of a question of if Seth is gonna be on tonight or not. He’s never not on. He’s so good all the time that you almost take it for granted. It’s like AJ Styles. They’re so good that you just expect it out of them. If they have one stumble step in a match, you would go ‘Damn, what happened?’ You would actually notice it because everything else is flawless. I would probably say those two are you leading candidates.”

