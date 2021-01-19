Arn Anderson names WWE Superstar who could beat up every other wrestler in real life

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has compared Brock Lesnar to former WWE and WCW star Haku.

Haku, also known as Meng, is widely considered to be one of the toughest legitimate fighters in the history of the wrestling business. In contrast, Lesnar proved his legitimacy as a fighter by winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson was asked to name a wrestler who, much like Haku, nobody would want to face in a real fight. Without hesitation, Lesnar instantly sprung to mind.

“I think you immediately have to go to Lesnar, don’t you? Yeah, that’s one of those things where I don’t know who would come in second place. He is exactly what he says he is and what he shows you he is. He’s a beast. I think that’s first place. There’s your blue ribbon.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and I am the #Advocate for the Reigning Defending Undisputed #WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World, the main event of the most unique #WrestleMania of All Time, BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7baONFGJ0v — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 5, 2020

Arn Anderson worked as a producer in WWE from 2001 to 2019. Lesnar originally performed for WWE from 2002 to 2004 before he returned to the company in 2012.

Arn Anderson on Brock Lesnar’s legitimacy

Brock Lesnar is an eight-time WWE World Champion

Arn Anderson previously said on his podcast that he worked with Brock Lesnar a lot during the early days of The Beast’s WWE career.

The WWE legend explained that Lesnar “became the captain of his own ship” due to his confidence and control of his character. He added that the former UFC star now has “sole custody of that character” when he appears in WWE.

Please credit ARN and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.