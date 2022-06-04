Hall of Famer Arn Anderson officially owns trademark for iconic faction

WWE legend Arn Anderson recently announced he legally owns the trademark for The Four Horsemen faction. During his time in Jim Crockett Promotions, Anderson was part of the wrestling stable alongside Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard in the late 80s. In addition to WWE, Anderson was also associated with WCW and is currently associated with AEW as head coach.

The 63-year-old was coach to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes during his tenure with AEW. While Andersons was often cited to be related to Ole Anderson due to the same last names, the two aren't related in real life.

Recently, the Hall of Famer tweeted that he was now the sole owner of the trademark for The Four Horsemen, and the merchandise would be available soon for wrestling fans:

"Great news for Horsemen fans! I now own the 4 Horsemen trademark and for those fans that missed out on original 4 Horsemen merchandise, it will soon be available on BoxOfGimmicks.com."

Arn Anderson is eager to reunite with fellow faction member Ric Flair

While the faction was formed and disbanded nearly 30 years ago, Anderson said everyone leads very different lives. He also highlighted his struggles earlier in his JCP career and how he was paid just half of what was promised.

On a recent edition of the ARN podcast, Anderson said he looks forward to reuniting with Ric Flair in July at the same promotion where they worked together:

“When you say that group of Horsemen will probably be the only time we’ll be together, it’s not out of anger or anything negative. It’s just out of necessity.”

Flair is set to return in a six-man tag team match featuring Rock 'N' Roll Express and AEW's FTR. His former stablemates Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, Lex Luger, and JJ Dillon will be ringside to cheer in his support.

